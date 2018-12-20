Diversified Trust Co Has $1.67 Million Holdings in POSCO (PKX)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 118.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,576,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 692,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,968,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.7% during the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 249,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on POSCO in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on POSCO in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They set a “weight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. POSCO’s payout ratio is 18.58%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

