Dock (DOCK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $662,195.00

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Dock has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $662,195.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dock has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.02361960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00146530 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00180527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026956 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026988 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,403,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io, CoinBene, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

