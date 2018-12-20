Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 612,245 Shares

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 612,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $600,000.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging in the United States and internationally. The company's DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries.

