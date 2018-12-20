Dodge & Cox Acquires 5,187,400 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,367,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187,400 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $514,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,264,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 125,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

TAP opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $85.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

In related news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $159,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $495,593. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

