Dodge & Cox Sells 8,100 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 422,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 73,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STI. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

STI stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.98 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank and financial holding company that engages in the provision of financial services. It offers deposit, credit, mortgage banking, trust and investment, asset management, securities brokerage, and capital market services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Wholesale, and Corporate Other.

