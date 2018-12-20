Dodge & Cox Takes Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,643,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,060,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $925.20 million for the quarter.

LILAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

