Donationcoin (DON) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

Donationcoin (CURRENCY:DON) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Donationcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Donationcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donationcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Donationcoin has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Donationcoin Coin Profile

Donationcoin (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. The Reddit community for Donationcoin is /r/Donationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Donationcoin is donationcoin.org. Donationcoin’s official Twitter account is @Donationcoin.

Buying and Selling Donationcoin

Donationcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donationcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donationcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donationcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

