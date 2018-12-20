Dorman Products (DORM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $82.72 on Friday. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $3,416,372.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 68,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.