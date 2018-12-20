Douglas Emmett (DEI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Douglas Emmett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

DEI opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.50 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,659,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,439,000 after purchasing an additional 368,007 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,056,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3,672.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,604,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.