Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,659,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,439,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,613,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,819,000 after acquiring an additional 504,234 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 226.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,615,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,703 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 67.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,524,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,100 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.