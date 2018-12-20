Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 265,278 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 265,278 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. BNP Paribas set a $54.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morningstar set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.57 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $220.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $226,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $245,992.62. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,147.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

