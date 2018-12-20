Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Given Average Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their average rating on shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Dream Global REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dream Global REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.79.

TSE DRG.UN opened at C$12.25 on Wednesday. Dream Global REIT has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$13.58.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

