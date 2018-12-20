Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned about 0.15% of Dril-Quip worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 15.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. TVR Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $2,340,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $132,512.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,335.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,600 shares of company stock worth $1,802,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. Barclays dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/dril-quip-inc-drq-shares-sold-by-lombard-odier-asset-management-usa-corp.html.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.