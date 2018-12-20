Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8,631.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408,057 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned 0.20% of Duke Energy worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 58,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,740,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,648,000 after acquiring an additional 328,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,333.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.03. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/duke-energy-corp-duk-stake-raised-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.