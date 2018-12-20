Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 277.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 164.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 33,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duane Nelles purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,514.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 123,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $40.48 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

