Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $430,000 in Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Habit Restaurants by 196.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Habit Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $870,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HABT opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Habit Restaurants Inc has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.02 million, a P/E ratio of 66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $104.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Habit Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Habit Restaurants Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Habit Restaurants from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

