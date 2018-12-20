Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,136,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 239,876 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,121,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,706,000 after purchasing an additional 590,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,883,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 140,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,989. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.46. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $22.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 5,044.85% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2822.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.