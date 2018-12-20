e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.29

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 529611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 8,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $110,096.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $918,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 683,228 shares of company stock worth $8,282,703. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $169,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/e-l-f-beauty-elf-sets-new-12-month-low-at-9-29.html.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.