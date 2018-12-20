E.On (EOAN) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Commerzbank set a €11.70 ($13.60) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BNP Paribas set a €11.20 ($13.02) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €10.27 ($11.94).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.97 ($10.42) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

