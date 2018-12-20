Earnest Partners LLC Has $32.56 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,843 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $250.31 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.57.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

