East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

