Eastman Chemical (EMN) Stake Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,042 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after buying an additional 86,706 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $19,597,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

In other news, Director David W. Raisbeck bought 13,500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.21 per share, with a total value of $988,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,951.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $70.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

