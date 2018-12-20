Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EFT opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

