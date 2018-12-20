Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

NYSE:ETB opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

