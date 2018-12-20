Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (ETW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.33

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 11846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 449,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 119,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/eaton-vance-tax-managed-global-buy-write-etw-hits-new-52-week-low-at-9-33.html.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Company Profile (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.