eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre M. Omidyar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $1,037,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,364,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,415,207.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,912 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 74,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,359,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,938,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in eBay by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.