Echostar (SATS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Echostar from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.87. Echostar has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.60 million. Echostar had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Echostar by 13.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Echostar in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Echostar by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Echostar by 140.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Echostar by 456.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

