EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 443,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 217,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 93,657 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $196,303.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,135.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $212.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

