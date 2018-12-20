EI Group (EIG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of EI Group (LON:EIG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EI Group from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of EI Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. EI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 199.17 ($2.60).

Shares of LON EIG opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.38) on Monday. EI Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.20 ($1.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

In other news, insider W Simon Townsend purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,802.76 ($2,355.63).

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It also engages in rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. The company operates approximately 4,638 pubs. The company was formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc and changed its name to Ei Group plc February 2017.

