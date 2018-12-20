Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Price Target Lowered to $1.13 at BMO Capital Markets

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $1.13 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.01.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 22,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Elanco Animal Health Inc

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.