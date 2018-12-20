Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.02-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.14-1.16 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $1.13 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.01.
ELAN opened at $31.64 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $37.61.
Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $761.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.
In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $792,000.
