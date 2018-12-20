Elanco Animal Health’s (ELAN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ELAN. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.01.

ELAN stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $528,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $792,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000.

