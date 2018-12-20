Electrocore (ECOR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ECOR. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocore in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Electrocore in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Electrocore has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Electrocore will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter S. Staats bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $49,567.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,842 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electrocore by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 304,302 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,568,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electrocore during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Electrocore Company Profile

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

