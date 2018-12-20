Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $106.68, but opened at $109.11. Eli Lilly And Co shares last traded at $109.21, with a volume of 2917256 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $9,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $2,823,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,951,367 shares of company stock valued at $151,341,095. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,915 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,693,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,625,000 after purchasing an additional 951,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-shares-gap-up-after-dividend-announcement.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.