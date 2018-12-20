Emcor Group Inc (EME) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 234.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Emcor Group by 1,843.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $61.18 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Emcor Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Emcor Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 1,900 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $136,211.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry E. Ryan sold 12,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $789,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

