Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $18.14 million and $146,828.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00010194 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, xBTCe, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 43,078,269 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, xBTCe, Crex24, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.