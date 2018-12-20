Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stake Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,145,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,277,000 after acquiring an additional 417,445 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,250,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,540,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,617,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375,106 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,822,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,693,000 after acquiring an additional 391,320 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $616,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $57.68 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.51.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

