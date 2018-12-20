Emerson Electric (EMR) Given a $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.51.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $57.68 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.70. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 584.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 761.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

