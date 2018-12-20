Shares of Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA) fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 256,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 251,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/enablence-technologies-ena-stock-price-down-28-6.html.

Enablence Technologies Company Profile (CVE:ENA)

Enablence Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells optical components and subsystems for access, metro, and long-haul markets worldwide. The company offers a line of transmit optical sub-assembly (TOSA) and receive optical sub-assembly (ROSA) products; a range of arrayed waveguide gratings; multicast switches and iROAD solutions for multi-channel reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer; and PLC-based VOA/Multiplexer modules.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Enablence Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enablence Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.