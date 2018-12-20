Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its stake in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Endologix worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELGX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Endologix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Endologix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Endologix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Endologix by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Endologix by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 129,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,886 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ELGX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. Endologix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Endologix had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Endologix to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endologix in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Endologix to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Endologix Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

