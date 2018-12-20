EnergiToken Achieves Market Cap of $1.53 Million (ETK)

EnergiToken (CURRENCY:ETK) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. EnergiToken has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $11,574.00 worth of EnergiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnergiToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinBene and Coinrail. During the last seven days, EnergiToken has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.05 or 0.10592985 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00028055 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00001123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001169 BTC.

About EnergiToken

EnergiToken is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. EnergiToken’s total supply is 2,052,153,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,153,500 tokens. The Reddit community for EnergiToken is /r/EnergiToken. The official message board for EnergiToken is medium.com/@energimine. EnergiToken’s official website is energitoken.com. EnergiToken’s official Twitter account is @energimine.

EnergiToken Token Trading

EnergiToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinBene and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnergiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnergiToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnergiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

