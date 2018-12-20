Energo (TSL) Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Energo has a total market cap of $910,874.00 and $47,043.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinnest. During the last week, Energo has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.10405492 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00028851 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00001186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Energo (TSL) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, CoinBene, Coinnest, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

