ENI (ENI) Given a €19.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.42 ($21.41).

ENI opened at €13.75 ($15.99) on Wednesday. ENI has a 52-week low of €12.94 ($15.05) and a 52-week high of €15.44 ($17.95).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

