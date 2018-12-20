Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ENFC. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegra Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegra Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Entegra Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th.

NASDAQ ENFC opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Entegra Financial has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Entegra Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Entegra Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegra Financial during the third quarter worth about $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entegra Financial during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Entegra Financial by 43.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Entegra Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entegra Financial by 99.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Entegra Financial Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

