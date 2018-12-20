Entegra Financial (ENFC) vs. WVS Financial (WVFC) Head to Head Survey

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Entegra Financial alerts:

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Entegra Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of WVS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Entegra Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of WVS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entegra Financial and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegra Financial 10.31% 9.10% 0.86% WVS Financial 22.02% 6.92% 0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entegra Financial and WVS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegra Financial $56.49 million 2.42 $2.57 million $1.42 13.96 WVS Financial $10.14 million 2.99 $2.12 million N/A N/A

Entegra Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entegra Financial and WVS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegra Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegra Financial currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.36%. Given Entegra Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entegra Financial is more favorable than WVS Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entegra Financial beats WVS Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entegra Financial Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of January 18, 2018, it operated a network of 18 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens and Hall. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; and Duluth, Georgia. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Entegra Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegra Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.