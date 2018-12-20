Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stake Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,546,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 15,005 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $394,931.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

