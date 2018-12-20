Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,374 Shares of PTC Inc (PTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PTC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in PTC by 33.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PTC by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in PTC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PTC by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 11,907 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,043,291.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $25,615.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,779,065 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $83.90 on Thursday. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

