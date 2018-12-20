Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,094,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,349,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $77.53 on Thursday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/envestnet-asset-management-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-spdr-nyse-technology-etf-xntk.html.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.