Equitable Trust Co. Invests $311,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $110,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $105.61.

About iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

