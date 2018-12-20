Equitable Trust Co. Takes $227,000 Position in Evolent Health Inc (EVH)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 106.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

EVH stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. Evolent Health Inc has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

